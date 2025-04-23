New musical King of Pangea sets casting

Casting has been revealed for the world premiere of the new musical King of Pangea.

The King’s Head production, with book, music, and lyrics by Martin Storrow and directed by Richard Israel, celebrates the power of hope.

Based on Storrow’s own experience, the musical follows protagonist Christopher Crow as he faces the loss of his hopeful mother and escapes to the imaginary island of his childhood. With help from a wise-cracking prophet, a swaggering ship captain, and a star-gazing poetess, Christopher sets off on a journey to claim his sovereignty.

Jerry Mitchell, the three-time Tony Award-winning director and choreographer, is stepping into the role of producer for the first time for the show.

Mitchell has recently directed and choreographed The Devil Wears Prada in London and Becoming Nancy in Birmingham at the Rep, with other credits including Kinky Boots and On Your Feet!. He first encountered King of Pangea when he became the writing mentor for the project during the Barn on Fire new musical writers’ residency program in Fire Island Pines, NY.

The cast includes Dan Burton as Arthur Crow/Captain, Mark Curry as Elijah, Sophia Ragavelas as Celia Crow, Emily Tang as Amy/Maya and Alfie Blackwell will be making his professional debut as Sam Crow. The cast is completed by Daniel Lee as Young Sam, Tayt Joshua Silvester-Stoller as Young Sam, Grace Champman as Cover and Haydn Cox as Cover.

Israel says about the casting, “We are beyond thrilled to be working with this incredibly talented group of artists. The opportunity to work with such musical theatre icons as Dan, Mark and Sophia is a gift, and it is a particular thrill to be introducing Alfie Blackwell to the London theatre community. This is an extraordinary cast of actors, and we can’t wait to begin the journey with them.”

Also on the creative team are Carly Brownbridge as set and costume designer, Anthony Lucca as musical supervisor, orchestrator and arranger, Jordan Paul Clarke as musical director, Tinovimbanashe Sibanda as movement director, Catja Hamilton as lighting designer, Yvonne Gilbert as sound designer, Nicholas Hockaday as casting director, Molly Fraser as costume supervisor, Miranda Middleton as associate director, Daniel Steward as production manager, Louis Ling for Theatre Kid as children’s manager, with Deus Ex Machina (DEM) Productions serving as executive producer and general manager.

The production will run from 7 June to 6 July 2025 at the King’s Head Theatre. Mitchell joins lead producers Nicole LaFountaine of Straighten Your Crown Productions, Jaime Bartolett, and Luke Katler.