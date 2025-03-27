King’s Head Theatre reveals programming for remainder of 2025

Sofi Berenger, executive producer and acting CEO, has announced the upcoming season for King’s Head Theatre.

The newly announced shows run from August 2025 into 2026 and includes a transfer from regional UK venues, an Off-Broadway transfer, and a major revival.

Opening first will be a new production of Philip Ridley’s 1991 debut play The Pitchfork Disney. Produced by Lidless Theatre, Zoe Weldon and co-produced by King’s Head Theatre Productions, it will be the first major revival since Jamie Lloyd’s 2017 production. Max Harrison will direct the darkly comic and deeply unsettling story of living in a climate of fear, from 27 August to 4 October.

In September, Off-Broadway hit Invasive Species will receive its UK premiere. Written by and starring Maia Novi, it follows the true story of an Argentinian actress committed to a youth psychiatric ward, who will stop at nothing to achieve her dream of being in American movies. Playing from 3 September to 3 October, it’ll be directed by Michael Breslin and produced byFolk Productions (Eric Kuhn, Tre’ Scott and Adam Rodner).

The London transfer of Fanny will follow after a successful run at the Watermill Theatre. Written by Calum Finlay, directed by Katie-Ann McDonough and with Charlie Russell in the title role and as creative associate, the comedy imagines that Fanny intercepts her young brother, Felix Mendelssohn’s, invitation to play for Queen Victoria and take her rightful place at the palace. It’ll run from 10 October to 15 November and be produced by RJG Productions in association with the Watermill Theatre.

As previously announced, in December, King’s Head Theatre Productions will present its second annual pantomime Jack and the Beanstalk.

Also programmed for the festive season is a new offering from Awkward Productions – the duo behind Gwyneth Goes Skiing. Co-produced by King’s Head Theatre Productions, The Fit Prince (who gets switched on the square in the frosty castle the night before (insert public holiday here)) will arrive in London from 2 December to 3 January after a premiere at the Edinburgh Fringe.

Awkward Productions will also present Diana: The Untold and Untrue Story for two nights on 30 and 31 May.

Berenger said: “As we announce the full programme for our second year in the new venue, it’s a real honour to be co-producing and presenting with such incredible producers and artists. Thanks to the Angels of Angel Production fund, this year we’re able to co-produce The Gang of Three, The Pitchfork Disney, of course our pantomime Jack and the Beanstalk, and Awkward Productions’ new show The Fit Prince which will be heading to Edinburgh Fringe before its London run with us this Christmas. I’m really proud of the autumn season, all of which lives up to the scale of our new auditorium, and marks our first major revival, with transfers from the Watermill and Off-Broadway before our Christmas season.”