Natasha, Pierre and The Great Comet of 1812 – exclusive look at footage from the five-star musical

Tim Sheader’s reimagining of the Broadway hit is in its final weeks

Have an exclusive look at footage from the five-star UK premiere of Dave Malloy’s Natasha, Pierre and The Great Comet of 1812.

The sung-through musical, based on a 70-page segment of Leo Tolstoy’s War and Peace, began its life in New York in 2012, snowballing its way to a 2016 Broadway bow, 12 Tony Award nominations and two wins.

Now, in director Tim Sheader’s production, hailed by WhatsOnStage’s Sarah Crompton as “hugely entertaining and deeply intelligent“, a stellar London cast has been assembled in a radical new take on the show. While sold out, the show will be doing daily “drops” for new tickets until 1 February 2025.

The show stars Declan Bennett (who plays Pierre), Chumisa Dornford-May (Natasha), Jamie Muscato (Anatole), Maimuna Memon (Sonya), Cat Simmons (Hélène) and Cedric Neal (Balaga), Daniel Krikler (as Fedya Dolokhov), Eugene McCoy (as Prince Bolkonsky/Andrey), Annette McLaughlin (as Marya Dimitriyevna), and Chloe Saracco (as Mary), with Andrew Berlin, Kimberly Blake, Ali Goldsmith, Chihiro Kawasaki, Nitai Levi and Annie Majin.

Watch the new footage here:

The production was also listed on our top shows of 2024 – as detailed in the WhatsOnStage Podcast:

The UK premiere production features choreography by Ellen Kane, musical supervision by Nicholas Skilbeck, set design by Leslie Travers, costume design by Evie Gurney, lighting design by Howard Hudson, sound design by Nick Lidster and Gareth Tucker for Autograph, and musical direction by Sam Young. Casting is by Pippa Ailion for Pippa Ailion and Natalie Gallacher Casting, with Fiona Dunn as associate director, Nuno Silva as associate choreographer, Richard Johnston as associate casting director and Grace Duggan as resident assistant director.

Natasha, Pierre and The Great Comet of 1812 runs at the Donmar Warehouse until 8 February 2025.

Watch our opening night video below: