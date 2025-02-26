Musical version of Louis Theroux’s The Most Hated Family in America being workshopped – with cast revealed

See who’s working on the new show

A new musical based on Louis Theroux’s documentaries about the Westboro Baptist Church is in development.

The Most Hated Family in America explores the origins of the church, previous attempts to document it, and the impact of former members leaving. The production also examines broader themes of extremism and whether confrontation is the most effective response to hate.

The musical is created by Matt Bond, who has written the music and lyrics, with Omar Okai directing and Tom Giles writing the book. Aveev Isacsson is the musical supervisor and arranger, with stage management from Jodie Devlin and musical direction by Harry Gasgoigne.

The 2007 BBC documentary film written and presented by Theroux, going on to become an international hit and spawning a number of follow-ups.

The new musical workshop will run until 28 February, culminating in an industry sharing on 28 February at Selladoor Worldwide’s studios in Deptford. It is produced by Metatheto Theatrical in association with Selladoor Worldwide.

The cast for the workshop includes WhatsOnStage Award nominee Esme Bowdler as Jael Phelps, Dan Wolff as Louis Theroux, Jessica Aubrey as Megan Phelps-Roper, Melanie Masson as Shirley Phelps-Roper, Bradley Walwyn as Steve Drain, and Paul Ryan as church founder Fred Phelps.

They are joined by Eu-Jin Hwang, Liz Chadwick, Michael Magennis, Sophie Bishop, Alexander Nicholls, Cameron Dews, and Luke Griffiths.