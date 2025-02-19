Musical theatre bar, with performing staff, opens in the West End

See what they’ve been cooking up!

New musical bar “The Room Where It Happens” has opened in Soho, offering a space for theatre fans to gather, sing, and enjoy a West End experience.

Located on the top floor of 5 Greek Street, the venue aims to provide an interactive late-night atmosphere for show-tune enthusiasts.

The space includes Oscar’s Bar, which is open during the day and serves cocktails, wines, and draught beers. From 5pm on Thursdays and Fridays, as well as Saturdays, professional actors working as singing servers provide entertainment while serving drinks. A resident pianist will then lead a sing-along from 9pm, encouraging guests to participate in a communal performance of musical theatre classics.

The bar’s cocktail menu features drinks inspired by musical legends, including the “Judy”, a mix of Chivas Regal 12, Disaronno, lemon, vanilla, and pinot noir, and the “Patti“, a combination of Olmeca tequila, lime, agave, cucumber, and chilli. The venue also offers a selection of wines, prosecco, champagne, and non-alcoholic mocktails.

The menu includes small plates such as bacon-wrapped king prawns and burrata with roasted aubergine, alongside mains like miso-glazed salmon, rare duck breast with potato gratin, and sirloin steak.

On Saturdays, a Bottomless Brunch is available for £45 per person, including drinks and dishes like eggs benedict, smashed avocado toast, and berry-stacked pancakes, also served by singing West End performers.

The concept was developed by Tristan Moffat, former operations director at the Piano Works, alongside Maisie Sellwood from Sing Easy and Lucy Penrose and Dave Cribb from Overtures.