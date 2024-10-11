Michael Ball and Alfie Boe comedy show to run at the Soho Theatre – performed by Adam Riches and John Kearns

The two musical legends will be honoured in a new show from two comedy legends

Adam Riches and John Kearns will team up for a limited run of their new show Ball & Boe – For Fourteen Nights Only at the Soho Theatre.

Directed by Tom Parry (Pappy’s, Don Rodolfo), the show features two comedic talents providing a one-act ode to the celebrated musical duo Michael Ball and Alfie Boe.

Ball and Boe have sold over one million albums in the UK and won multiple awards. Riches and Kearns will offer their take on this successful partnership, but details about the show remain under wraps.

Riches, a former Edinburgh Comedy Award winner, has gained recognition for his live shows and television appearances, including his comic parody of Sean Bean on 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown.

Kearns, also an Edinburgh Comedy Award winner, is the only comedian to have won both the Best Show and Best Newcomer accolades in the award’s history. Kearns has also appeared in Taskmaster and co-hosts Guessable on Comedy Central.

The production, running for just under an hour, will also keep the roles a surprise until showtime.

The show runs for a limited time at Soho Theatre from 10 December to 4 January, with no plans for an extension beyond the 14-night stint.

Tis clearly the season for lampoons of stage names, with One-Man Musical, a parody of Andrew Lloyd Webber, also running at the same venue.