Maxine Peake to lead new play about Mary Whitehouse at Nottingham Playhouse

It was announced as part of a new season

Tanyel Gumushan

| Nottingham |

22 April 2025

The Last Stand of Mrs Mary Whitehouse artwork
The Last Stand of Mrs Mary Whitehouse artwork

Maxine Peake will lead the world premiere of a new play by Caroline Bird.

The Last Stand of Mrs Mary Whitehouse is described as being “wickedly funny”, and explores the enigma of Whitehouse and her infamous blasphemy trial against Gay News.

The show was announced as part of the upcoming season at Nottingham Playhouse, which also includes the return of a literary favourite and a UK regional premiere.

Bird’s piece is said to “challenge beliefs about freedom, censorship, and explore one woman’s formidable resolve to push back the tide.”

Peake commented: “I’m extremely excited to be taking on the role of Mary Whitehouse in Caroline Bird’s extraordinary new piece, The Last Stand of Mrs Mary Whitehouse. I’m delighted to be working with Sarah Frankcom yet again, and to be invited by Adam and the team to the fabulous Nottingham Playhouse.”

Peter Butler will design the production, and Annie May Fletcher is responsible for sound design.

It’ll play from 5 to 27 September 2025, with a press night set for 10 September.

