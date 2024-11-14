Mary Poppins UK and Ireland tour – first look photos

The show will be stepping in time across the nation!

Mary Poppins has kicked off its UK and Ireland tour – now take a look!

The hit musical, based on the iconic book series by PL Travers and the 1964 Disney film about a flying nanny who swoops in to change the lives of the Banks family, was last seen in the West End in early 2023.

Stefanie Jones and Jack Chambers reprise their roles as Mary Poppins and Bert for the initial tour stops, having played the parts in Australia in the show’s recent production down under.

The stage show has original music and lyrics by Richard M Sherman and Robert B Sherman, new songs and additional music and lyrics by George Stiles and Anthony Drewe, a book by Julian Fellowes, orchestrations by William David Brohn and dance and vocal arrangements by Stiles.

Richard Eyre directs, with co-direction and choreography by Matthew Bourne, co-choreography by Stephen Mear, sound design by Paul Gatehouse, lighting design by Hugh Vanstone and scenic and costume design by Bob Crowley.

Also in the show are Michael D. Xavier as George Banks, Lucie-Mae Sumner as Winifred Banks, Rosemary Ashe as Mrs Brill, Patti Boulaye (Carmen Jones at the Old Vic) as Bird Woman, Sharon Wattis (The Book of Mormon) as Mrs Corry and Miss Smythe, Wendy Ferguson (West End productions of Mary Poppins, Les Misérables, The Phantom of the Opera) as Miss Andrew, Ruairidh McDonald (Matilda the Musical) as Roberston Ay and David Burrows (Half a Sixpence, My Fair Lady and Oliver!) as Admiral Boom and Bank Chairman.

Olivia Ainsworth, Olaya Martinez Cambon, Matilda O’Sullivan, Katie Ryden and Florence Amelia Swann will alternate the role of Jane Banks with Charlie Donald, Jude Martin-Thomas, Oscar McCulloch, Joshua Miles and William Stafford alternating the role of Michael Banks.

The company is completed by Jay Luca Allan, Marianne Bardgett, Rhys Batten, Lydia Boulton, Ben Culleton, Jasmine Davis, Matthew Dawkins, Lily de-la-Haye, Nathan Elwick, Darcy Finden, Lyndsey Gardiner, Ryan Gover, Emma Harrold, Billy Mahoney, Sarah-Marie Maxwell, Yujin Park, Roan Pronk, Henry Rhodes, Jacob Ritzema, Scarlet Roche, Callum Rose, Charlie Waddell, Rachael Ward, Jemima-Jane Willcox, James Wolstenholme and Ellie Young.

After Bristol, the show will visit Dublin (from 11 December), Edinburgh (from 22 January), Plymouth (from 26 February) and Manchester (from 9 April). After that it will visit Birmingham Hippodrome (16 July to 23 August 2025), Mayflower Theatre, Southampton (27 August to 20 September 2025), Sunderland Empire (1 to 25 October 2025) and Milton Keynes Theatre (29 October to 22 November 2025). Casting for dates from Southampton and additional venues will be confirmed in due course.