Marlowe Theatre Productions launches with world premiere tour of The Party Girls

Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury has announced the premiere of a new play by Amy Rosenthal.

The Party Girls will be the first tour to be produced by the Kent-based theatre as part of the new enterprise Marlowe Theatre Productions.

It follows the glamorous Mitford girls in a pre-war high society, but the bonds of sisterhood are threatened by new and treacherous desires.

The production is directed by Richard Beecham and designed by Simon Kenny with lighting by Aideen Malone. The composer and sound designer is Adrienne Quartly, while casting is handled by Annelie Powell.

Marlowe Theatre chief executive Deborah Shaw said: “When we first read The Party Girls by Amy Rosenthal we knew we had a majorly important, prescient play on our hands and I couldn’t be more delighted to launch Marlowe Theatre Productions with this world premiere. It showcases our commitment to creating world-class theatre in Kent – establishing a new producing base, working with top creatives and fulfilling the potential of this wonderful theatre and its staff team.

“Amy’s play captures the wit of Nancy Mitford’s novels and tells a cracking love story across continents, to a backdrop of the rise of extremism and dangerous populist leaders, intent on remaking the world order. The Party Girls, with its great shifts of history seen through a female lens could not be more resonant for our times.”

Rosenthal commented: “When I started researching this play I knew little about the Mitford sisters beyond their notorious affiliations. It began as an enquiry into how a family of aristocratic young women became so violently politicised and polarised, and it turned into a passion project. It’s taken a while for the play to find its rightful production, but in that time its themes have grown increasingly resonant, as the forces of Fascism rise up across the world and Antisemitism proves once again that it was only sleeping.

“The play also sets out to explore family, identity and love, with humour and ultimately with hope. I’m thrilled beyond words to be collaborating on it with Richard and our fantastic team, to bring our Party Girls to fittingly riotous life.”

Beecham added: “I’m thrilled to be directing the world premiere of Amy Rosenthal’s The Party Girls. Amy’s brilliant portrayal of the notorious Mitford sisters explores the present through the past, uncovers the political in the personal, and finds considerable humour amongst all the horror and heartache. And she does it all with the lightest of touches. I’m excited to bring this beautifully written play to life alongside my creative collaborators Simon Kenny… And it’s an honour to be the first touring production to be made by the Marlowe Theatre under Deborah Shaw’s bold and pioneering leadership.”

The piece will play at the Marlowe from 1 to 6 September, with a press night set for 3 September. It will then tour to the Belgrade Theatre, Coventry, Malvern Festival Theatre, Eastbourne Devonshire Park Theatre, Oxford Playhouse and Birmingham Rep.

Casting is to be announced.