Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream’s Stevie Doc and Tobias Turley to reunite in London concert

Here they go again!

West End stars Stevie Doc and Tobias Turley will perform a one-off concert in London this May.

The pair, who won the TV talent search show Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream, played the roles of Sophie and Sky respectively in the show at the Novello Theatre.

Each of them were nominated for WhatsOnStage Awards; Doc for her professional debut, and Turley for taking over the role.

They will perform an assortment of songs from shows in Stevie Doc and Tobias Turley: Here We Go Again at Cadogan Hall on Saturday 10 May.