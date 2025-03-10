Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream’s Stevie Doc and Tobias Turley to reunite in London concert

Here they go again!
West End stars Stevie Doc and Tobias Turley will perform a one-off concert in London this May.
The pair, who won the TV talent search show Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream, played the roles of Sophie and Sky respectively in the show at the Novello Theatre.
Each of them were nominated for WhatsOnStage Awards; Doc for her professional debut, and Turley for taking over the role.
They will perform an assortment of songs from shows in Stevie Doc and Tobias Turley: Here We Go Again at Cadogan Hall on Saturday 10 May.
