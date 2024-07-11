Magic at the Musicals 2024 at the Royal Albert Hall reveals further line-up

Magic at the Musicals has revealed additional shows and performers, joining its 2024 line-up.

The event is set to return to the Royal Albert Hall later this year and, as previously announced, Disney’s Aladdin, Dear Evan Hansen, Hadestown, Hairspray, Disney’s The Lion King, Mamma Mia!, An Officer and a Gentleman, Six and Tina: The Tina Turner Musical are all set to be represented.

Newly confirmed shows today include Burlesque The Musical, Calamity Jane, Mean Girls and the WhatsOnStage Award-winning Operation Mincemeat. In addition, stage favourites Kerry Ellis and John Owen-Jones are also scheduled to appear.

The musical theatre-infused concert will take place on Sunday, 22 September 2024.