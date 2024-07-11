Theatre News

Magic at the Musicals 2024 at the Royal Albert Hall reveals further line-up

Things are shaping up nicely

Tom Millward
London
Claire-Marie Hall, Chlöe Hart, Seán Carey, Emily Barber and Christian Andrews in Operation Mincemeat
Claire-Marie Hall, Chlöe Hart, Seán Carey, Emily Barber and Christian Andrews in Operation Mincemeat, © Matt Crockett

Magic at the Musicals has revealed additional shows and performers, joining its 2024 line-up.

The event is set to return to the Royal Albert Hall later this year and, as previously announced, Disney’s Aladdin, Dear Evan Hansen, Hadestown, Hairspray, Disney’s The Lion King, Mamma Mia!, An Officer and a Gentleman, Six and Tina: The Tina Turner Musical are all set to be represented.

Newly confirmed shows today include Burlesque The Musical, Calamity Jane, Mean Girls and the WhatsOnStage Award-winning Operation Mincemeat. In addition, stage favourites Kerry Ellis and John Owen-Jones are also scheduled to appear.

The musical theatre-infused concert will take place on Sunday, 22 September 2024.

Sign up to our newsletter for more

Featured In This Story

Musical

Operation Mincemeat

London's West End
Buy Tickets
Musical

Burlesque The Musical

Manchester

Performances begin: 03 October 2024

Buy Tickets
Musical

Calamity Jane UK Tour

More Info
Musical

Mean Girls

London's West End

Final performance: 16 February 2025

Buy Tickets

Burlesque The Musical

Glasgow

Performances begin: 11 September 2024

Buy Tickets