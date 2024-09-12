Photos

Macbeth with David Tennant and Cush Jumbo begins West End rehearsals

The show will open at the Harold Pinter Theatre

Alex Wood

Alex Wood

| London |

12 September 2024

macbeht1
David Tennant, Cush Jumbo and the cast, © Craig Sugden

Rehearsals are now underway for the West End transfer of Macbeth, led by David Tennant and Cush Jumbo as the regicidal titular duo.

Max Webster’s production, which is set to open at the Harold Pinter Theatre early next month, will see audiences don headphones in order to intimately hear what’s going on (and sometimes not going on) on stage. You can get full details for the West End transfer here.

Joining Tennant (Macbeth) and Jumbo (Lady Macbeth) are Rob Alexander-Adams, Moyo Akandé, Annie Grace, Jasmin Hinds, Martyn Hodge, Brian James O’Sullivan, Casper Knopf, Gemma Laurie, Cal MacAninch, Kathleen MacInnes, Alasdair Macrae, Niall MacGregor, Rona Morison, Noof Ousellam, Raffi Phillips, Jatinder Singh Randhawa, Theo Wake, Ros Watt and Benny Young

It received a glowing review from Sarah Crompton, being described as “striking deep chords” and being led by two “wonderfully observed” performances. Tennant went on to win the Critics’ Circle Award for Best Shakespearean performance.

Macbeth is designed by Rosanna Vize, with lighting design by Bruno Poet, sound by Fry, movement by Shelley Maxwell, composition and musical direction by Macrae, fight direction by Rachel Bown-Williams and Ruth Cooper-Brown of Rc-Annie Ltd and casting direction by Anna Cooper.

Sign up for our newsletters for more

CS106325
The cast, © Craig Sugden
CS106432
Director Max Webster and the cast, © Craig Sugden
CS209294
David Tennant and cast, © Craig Sugden
CS209799
Cush Jumbo and company members, © Craig Sugden
CS209886
The complete team, © Craig Sugden

Featured In This Story

Tagged in this Story

Related Articles

See all

Latest Reviews

See all

Theatre News & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theatre and shows by signing up for WhatsOnStage newsletter today!

Exclusive prices in London Theatre Week!

MORE

Biggest stories of the month

READ MORE

Latest Videos

romeo jul 1

Romeo and Juliet film released ahead of new tour

The stage production opens next year