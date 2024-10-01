Macbeth with David Tennant and Cush Jumbo begins West End performances

Just don’t name the Scottish play in the Harold Pinter!

The West End transfer of Macbeth starts performances this evening.

Max Webster’s production plays at the Harold Pinter Theatre, with David Tennant and Cush Jumbo returning as the regicidal titular duo. It will see audiences don headphones to intimately hear what’s going on (and sometimes not going on) on stage.

Joining Tennant (Macbeth) and Jumbo (Lady Macbeth) are Rob Alexander-Adams, Moyo Akandé, Annie Grace, Jasmin Hinds, Martyn Hodge, Brian James O’Sullivan, Casper Knopf, Gemma Laurie, Cal MacAninch, Kathleen MacInnes, Alasdair Macrae, Niall MacGregor, Rona Morison, Noof Ousellam, Raffi Phillips, Jatinder Singh Randhawa, Theo Wake, Ros Watt and Benny Young

It received a glowing review from Sarah Crompton for its premiere at the Donmar Warehouse, being described as “striking deep chords” and being led by two “wonderfully observed” performances. Tennant went on to win the Critics’ Circle Award for Best Shakespearean performance.

Macbeth is designed by Rosanna Vize, with lighting design by Bruno Poet, sound by Fry, movement by Shelley Maxwell, composition and musical direction by Macrae, fight direction by Rachel Bown-Williams and Ruth Cooper-Brown of Rc-Annie Ltd and casting direction by Anna Cooper.

It will run until 14 December. Tickets are on sale below.