Linzi Hateley, Nathania Ong, Aviva Tulley and more join Les Misérables arena tour

The Les Misérables arena tour will not ease up with its major casting announcements!

After Katie Hall confirmed her appearances as Fantine in the show across the months of December, January and February, it has now been revealed that a raft of further names will also appear in the production.

Nathania Ong and Aviva Tulley will join the show as Eponine, sharing the role across the Australia and European dates. Ong will be appearing from 7 to 24 November in Italy. We’ll provide updates on Tulley’s dates in due course.

Linzi Hateley will play Madame Thénardier for select dates – we await those and will update this article in due course.

The new casting also comes in the wake of a series of international casting announcements last week.

Created by Cameron Mackintosh, the arena version first opened in Belfast earlier this autumn and features an international cast and orchestra of over 65 performers.

The long-running musical tells the tale of a former convict who tries to find salvation in revolutionary France. It is based on the novel by Victor Hugo and features music by Claude-Michel Schönberg, lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer and original French text by Alain Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel, additional material by James Fenton and adaptation by Trevor Nunn and John Caird.