Further international dates and casting set for all-star Les Misérables arena tour

You’ll be able to hear the people sing… down under!

The arena tour of Les Misérables is heading to Australia in 2025, following sold-out dates across the UK and Europe.

The show will run for limited performances in Sydney at the ICC Theatre from 30 April 2025, followed by Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena on 14 May, and Brisbane Entertainment Centre from 28 May.

This arena version of Les Misérables celebrates the London production’s 40th year, which continues to play at the Sondheim Theatre in the West End.

Created by Cameron Mackintosh, the arena version first opened in Belfast earlier this autumn and features an international cast and orchestra of over 65 performers. Among the cast for Australia will be Alfie Boe and Killian Donnelly, sharing the role of Jean Valjean, and Michael Ball and Bradley Jaden, alternating as Javert.

Matt Lucas returns as Thénardier, alongside Marina Prior as Madame Thénardier. Other featured performers include Rachelle Ann Go as Fantine, Jac Yarrow as Marius, Beatrice Penny-Touré as Cosette, and James D Gish as Enjolras.

After its Australian run, the tour is set to continue to Japan, Taiwan, China, and other Asian countries, with plans for North America and Canada.

Tickets for the Australian dates go on sale on Friday, 29 November, with a waitlist now open. Further casting details are expected to be announced in the coming months.

The long-running musical tells the tale of a former convict who tries to find salvation in revolutionary France. It is based on the novel by Victor Hugo and features music by Claude-Michel Schönberg, lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer and original French text by Alain Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel, additional material by James Fenton and adaptation by Trevor Nunn and John Caird.