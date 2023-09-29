Les Misérables reaches 15,000 performances in the West End

Les Misérables has reached a new milestone of 15,000 performances in the West End.

Last night, audience members were treated to a complimentary drink at the Sondheim Theatre, with performer Stewart Clarke (who is currently in the role of Javert) also making a speech to mark the occasion.

The show recently welcomed new cast members, including Luke Kempner (Avenue Q) as Thénardier, with Katie Hall (The Phantom of the Opera) reprising the role of Fantine from the recent UK and Ireland tour, and Djavan van de Fliert (Frozen) starring as Enjolras. In addition, Will Callan and Amena El-Kindy made their respective West End debuts as Marius and Éponine.

Alongside Clarke, the show stars Josh Piterman as Jean Valjean and Claire Machin as Madame Thénardier.

Featuring such standards as “I Dreamed a Dream”, “On My Own”, “Bring Him Home”, “Do You Hear the People Sing?”, and “One Day More”, Alain Boublil, Claude-Michel Schönberg and Herbert Kretzmer’s musical, adapted from the novel by Victor Hugo, tells the epic tale of a fugitive named Jean Valjean and his pursuing police inspector Javert, set against the backdrop of the French Revolution.

The show will also begin an arena tour late next year, in preparation for its 40th anniversary celebrations in 2025. Tickets for the West End continue to be made available below.

The production is directed by James Powell and Laurence Connor, designed by Matt Kinley inspired by the paintings of Hugo with costumes by Andreane Neofitou, Christine Rowland and Paul Wills, lighting by Paule Constable, sound by Mick Potter, projections realised by Finn Ross and Fifty Nine Productions, musical staging by Geoffrey Garratt, and music supervision by Stephen Brooker and Alfonso Casado Trigo.

It has music by Schönberg, lyrics by Kretzmer and original French text by Alain Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel, additional material by James Fenton and adaptation by Trevor Nunn and John Caird.