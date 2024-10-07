Six major musicals will be hitting cinemas over the next six months

Produced by CinemaLive, the shows will mark major milestones for various productions.

The first three of these were covered earlier this year and will be released before Christmas. Miss Saigon, filmed during the 25th anniversary gala performance at the Prince Edward Theatre in 2016, is currently being presented on screens. The Phantom of the Opera was recorded at the Royal Albert Hall in 2011, also the show’s 25th anniversary gala, starring Ramin Karimloo and Sierra Boggess. It will play on 3 and 5 November. Girl From the North Country, the award-winning show written by Connor McPherson and featuring 20 songs by Bob Dylan, will screen on 21 and 24 November. It was recorded at the Belasco Theatre in New York in 2022.

Coming up in 2025 will be Les Misérables – The Staged Concert, which was filmed in 2019 at the Gielgud Theatre with a cast of Michael Ball, Alfie Boe, Carrie Hope Fletcher, Matt Lucas and more. It will be available from 2 February 2025.

After that, the Live Arena Tour version of Jesus Christ Superstar, featuring Tim Minchin, Mel C, Ben Forster and Chris Moyles, will be screened across the UK from 1 March 2025.

Wrapping up the half-dozen shows will be a 20th anniversary celebration re-release of Billy Elliot, coinciding with the show’s 2005 West End premiere. Directed by Stephen Daldry, the show was captured at the Victoria Palace Theatre in 2014. It will be available from 30 March 2025.

Find participating cinemas via the CinemaLive website.