Who will Manchester and Newcastle spectators see on the barricades?

Les Misérables has confirmed its full casting for remaining UK dates.

Created by Cameron Mackintosh, the arena version first opened in Belfast earlier this autumn. With a new design specifically created for arenas (and large theatres) with audiences of between 3,000 to 5,000, the production features a UK company of over 110 actors, musicians and crew, with guest stars appearing at various stops. It is expanded from the concert staging of the show seen in the West End, where it played across 2019.

For the remaining UK dates in Manchester and Newcastle, Alfie Boe and Killian Donnelly share the role of Jean Valjean, while Michael Ball and Bradley Jaden share the role of Javert. Joining them are Bonnie Langford as Madame Thénardier, Gavin Lee as Thénardier, Jac Yarrow as Marius, Beatrice Penny-Touré as Cosette, Katie Hall as Fantine, James D Gish as Enjolras and Jeremy Secomb as Bishop of Digne.

This week, it was confirmed that Aviva Tulley will appear as Éponine for all UK dates, after wrapping up a limited spell at the Sondheim Theatre in the West End, which concludes on 23 November.

From there and on top of Manchester (26 to 29 December) and Newcastle (2 to 5 January 2025), she will be performing in Copenhagen, Oslo, Zurich, Gothenburg, Stockholm, Malmo and Amsterdam.

The new casting also comes in the wake of a series of international casting announcements recently.

The long-running musical tells the tale of a former convict who tries to find salvation in revolutionary France. It is based on the novel by Victor Hugo and features music by Claude-Michel Schönberg, lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer and original French text by Alain Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel, additional material by James Fenton and adaptation by Trevor Nunn and John Caird.

