Kiss Me, Kate releases new trailer with Adrian Dunbar, Stephanie J Block and more

The cast assemble as they prepare to take the Barbican by storm

A new trailer has been released for the eagerly anticipated revival of Kiss Me, Kate at the Barbican Theatre.

Led by Adrian Dunbar and Stephanie J Block, with supporting cast including Charlie Stemp, Georgina Onuorah, Hammed Animashaun and Nigel Lindsay, the show will open on 4 June 2024.

This new production is directed by Bartlett Sher (The King and I, South Pacific) and choreographed by Anthony Van Laast (Mamma Mia!, Sister Act).

Kiss Me, Kate features a book by Sam and Bella Spewack, with Cole Porter classics such as “Another Op’nin’, Another Show”, “Brush Up Your Shakespeare” and “Tom, Dick or Harry”. It tells the story of the on-stage and backstage woes of a group of performers attempting to stage The Taming of the Shrew.

Michael Yeargan is the set designer, Catherine Zuber is the costume designer, Donald Holder is the lighting designer, Adam Fisher is the sound designer, and Stephen Ridley is the music supervisor. Casting is by Serena Hill.

Tickets are on sale below.