Adrian Dunbar and Stephanie J Block to star in Kiss Me, Kate revival at the Barbican

Trafalgar Theatre Productions, in collaboration with the Barbican, has announced the revival of Kiss Me, Kate, led by Stephanie J Block and Adrian Dunbar.

Hailed as Cole Porter’s greatest musical comedy, the production is set for a 15-week run at the Barbican Theatre starting on 4 June 2024, with a press night scheduled for 18 June, concluding on 14 September. Public booking opens on 19 January 2024.

The cast for the production features Adrian Dunbar, who became a fan favourite following his work in Line of Duty, in his musical theatre debut as Fred Graham/Petruchio. Joining him is Tony Award winner Stephanie J Block, known for her appearances in Into the Woods, The Cher Show and 9 to 5, making her West End debut as Lilli Vanessi/Katharine.

Directed in a new production by Tony Award winner Bartlett Sher and featuring a cast of 50 and a full-scale orchestra, the musical showcases the work of Cole Porter, with the book by Sam and Bella Spewack. Notably, this revival reunites producing team members behind successful shows such as Anything Goes and A Strange Loop, both at the Barbican.

The creative team announced today includes Bartlett Sher as the director, Anthony Van Laast as the choreographer, Michael Yeargan as the set designer, Catherine Zuber as the costume designer, Donald Holder as the lighting designer, Adam Fisher as the sound designer, and Stephen Ridley as the music supervisor.

Producer Howard Panter said: “I’m delighted to be working with Adrian, Stephanie and Bart to bring this classic, hilarious golden-age musical comedy to the Barbican next summer. Cole Porter’s timeless masterpiece has everything you want: it’s fun, infectious and pure entertainment. This, like Anything Goes, will be the perfect summer treat for London audiences next year.”

Dunbar added: “I’m so delighted to be returning to the stage this Summer to my spiritual home at the Barbican – where I started my career at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama – especially in this Cole Porter classic with the wonderful creative team including Bart Sher and Stephanie J Block. Summer 2024 just got a lot brighter!”

Block commented: “Look…when asked to bring a Cole Porter classic to the Barbican stage under the care and vision of Bart Sher, one must say yes! There are so many ‘firsts’ to this opportunity, and at this stage of my career, ‘firsts’ are not the norm. How wonderfully scary and challenging and THRILLING. I cannot wait to dive into this timeless classic and put a fresh stamp on it alongside the incredible Adrian Dunbar. Mark my words, this Kiss Me, Kate will most definitely not be just ‘another openin‘, another show’.”

The show follows on-stage and off-stage antics of a theatre company attempting to produce a musical adaptation of William Shakespeare’s The Taming of the Shrew. It includes numbers such as “Another Op’nin’, Another Show”, “Too Darn Hot”, “Tom, Dick or Harry” and “Brush Up Your Shakespeare”.

Tickets go on sale on Friday.