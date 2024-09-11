Kinky Boots tour reveals additional casting

Courtney Bowman is set to join Johannes Radebe and Dan Partridge in the fan-favourite musical

Additional casting has been confirmed for the brand-new Made at Curve production of Kinky Boots.

As previously reported, the UK and Ireland touring production, set to launch in Leicester in January 2025, will be led by Johannes Radebe (Strictly Come Dancing) in his musical theatre debut as Lola and Dan Partridge (Grease) as Charlie Price.

WhatsOnStage Award winner Courtney Bowman (Legally Blonde) will take on the role of Lauren in the show. Her other credits include the likes of Closer to Heaven, Pretty Woman, Six and Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, as well as CBeebies’ Big Cook Little Cook. She also appeared as Lauren in the Theatre Royal Drury Lane concert stagings of Kinky Boots in the summer of 2022.

Full casting will be revealed in the coming months.

Kinky Boots is a Tony, Olivier, Grammy and WhatsOnStage Award-winning musical, featuring a book by Fierstein and a score by Lauper. Based on the 2005 film (which was inspired by true events), it tells the story of a struggling shoe factory in Northampton that attempts to save itself by tapping into a niche market – boots for drag queens.

Under the direction of Nikolai Foster (Billy Elliot), the new production will feature choreography by Leah Hill, set and costume design by Robert Jones, musical supervision by George Dyer, lighting design by Ben Cracknell, sound design by Adam Fisher, casting by Harry Blumenau, wigs, hair and make up design by Campbell Young Associates with associate direction by Michaela Powell, associate choreography by Johnny Bishop, associate sound design by Harry Barker and production management by Setting Line.

The tour launches at Leicester Curve (17 to 25 January 2025), before heading to New Victoria Theatre, Woking (28 January to 1 February), Manchester Palace Theatre (4 to 8 February), Glasgow Kings Theatre (11 to 15 February), Edinburgh Playhouse (18 to 22 February), Truro Hall for Cornwall (25 February to 1 March), Norwich Theatre Royal (4 to 8 March), Milton Keynes Theatre (11 to 15 March), Wales Millennium Centre, Cardiff (18 to 22 March), Brighton Theatre Royal (25 to 29 March), Birmingham Hippodrome (15 to 19 April), Plymouth Theatre Royal (22 to 26 April), Stockton Globe (29 April to 3 May), Newcastle Theatre Royal (6 to 10 May), Bristol Hippodrome (13 to 17 May), Leeds Grand Theatre (20 to 24 May), Southampton Mayflower Theatre (27 to 31 May), Cliffs Pavilion, Southend (3 to 7 June), Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury (10 to 14 June), Belfast Grand Opera House (17 to 21 June), Sheffield Lyceum Theatre (24 to 28 June), Nottingham Theatre Royal (1 to 5 July), Liverpool Empire (8 to 12 July), Bord Gais Energy Theatre, Dublin (15 to 19 July), and Oxford New Theatre (22 to 26 July).

Radebe is not scheduled to appear in Brighton and Oxford.

Select tour dates are on sale below.