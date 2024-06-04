Jez Butterworth’s The Hills of California to transfer to Broadway

Jez Butterworth’s new play The Hills of California, directed by Sam Mendes, will open on Broadway for a limited engagement this autumn.

The production, which is currently playing at the Harold Pinter Theatre in the West End, will open at the Broadhurst Theatre in New York after wrapping up in London later this month. Broadway previews will begin Wednesday 11 September ahead of a Sunday 29 September opening night.

The show is set in a guest house in Blackpool, where a group of sisters reconvene after many years apart – while being haunted by ghosts from the past. The piece was commended in a review from WhatsOnStage’s Sarah Crompton.

The creative team includes Rob Howell (scenic and costume design), Natasha Chivers (lighting design), Nick Powell (composer, sound design and arrangements), Ellen Kane (choreography), Candida Caldicot (musical supervision and arrangements), Amy Ball (UK casting director), Verity Naughton (UK young persons’ casting director), Jim Carnahan, JV Mercanti (US casting directors) and Zoé Ford Burnett (associate director).

