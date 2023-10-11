New Jez Butterworth play The Hills of California to open in the West End, directed by Sam Mendes

The show will run at the Harold Pinter Theatre from next year

Jez Butterworth (Jerusalem, The Ferryman) will debut his new play The Hills of California in the West End early next year.

Sam Mendes (The Lehman Trilogy, The Motive and the Cue) will direct the piece, which is set in Blackpool in the 1970s during a heatwave, as sisters reunite to visit their dying mother in her guest house.

The production has a creative team including designer Rob Howell, lighting designer Natasha Chivers, sound designer, composer, and arranger Nick Powell, choreographer Ellen Kane, musical supervisor, and arranger Candida Caldicot, casting director Amy Ball, young person’s casting director Verity Naughton, and associate director Zoé Ford Burnett.

Produced by Sonia Friedman Productions and Neal Street Productions, it runs from 27 January to 15 June 2024 at the Harold Pinter Theatre. Casting is to be revealed.

Tickets go on sale on 20 October 2023. One thousand tickets at £10 will be made available to NHS and key workers, those who are in receipt of government benefits, educational groups, community organisations, and those who currently access food banks.