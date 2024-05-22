Jerry’s Girls at Menier Chocolate Factory – first look

The musical celebration of the composer runs at the central London venue

Photos have been released for the Menier Chocolate Factory’s production of Jerry’s Girls.

The revue, directed by Hannah Chissick, with choreography by WhatsOnStage Award-winner Matt Cole and musical supervision and arrangements by Sarah Travis, celebrates multi-award-winner Jerry Herman’s works, including numbers from Mame, Hello Dolly!, Milk and Honey, Mack and Mabel, and La Cage aux Folles.

It runs to 29 June in a limited season at the Southwark venue, with a cast featuring Cassidy Janson (& Juliet), Jessica Martin (Big the Musical) and Julie Yammanee (Clueless). The set and costume designer is Paul Farnsworth, while the lighting designer is Philip Gladwell.

Jerry’s Girls was first created by Herman and collaborator Larry Alford in 1981, opening Off-Broadway to critical acclaim, and going on to have a national tour and a Tony-nominated run on Broadway, directed and choreographed by Wayne Cilento. It was previously presented in London in 2015, running at the St James Theatre (now the Other Palace) studio, and the Jermyn Street Theatre.