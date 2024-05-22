Photos

Jerry’s Girls at Menier Chocolate Factory – first look

The musical celebration of the composer runs at the central London venue

Alex Wood
London
Cassidy Janson credit Tristram Kenton
Cassidy Janson, © Tristram Kenton

Photos have been released for the Menier Chocolate Factory’s production of Jerry’s Girls. 

The revue, directed by Hannah Chissick, with choreography by WhatsOnStage Award-winner Matt Cole and musical supervision and arrangements by Sarah Travis, celebrates multi-award-winner Jerry Herman’s works, including numbers from MameHello Dolly!Milk and HoneyMack and Mabel, and La Cage aux Folles. 

It runs to 29 June in a limited season at the Southwark venue, with a cast featuring Cassidy Janson (& Juliet), Jessica Martin (Big the Musical) and Julie Yammanee (Clueless). The set and costume designer is Paul Farnsworth, while the lighting designer is Philip Gladwell.

Jerry’s Girls was first created by Herman and collaborator Larry Alford in 1981, opening Off-Broadway to critical acclaim, and going on to have a national tour and a Tony-nominated run on Broadway, directed and choreographed by Wayne Cilento. It was previously presented in London in 2015, running at the St James Theatre (now the Other Palace) studio, and the Jermyn Street Theatre.

Cassidy Janson credit Tristram Kenton
Cassidy Janson, © Tristram Kenton
Cassidy Janson credit Tristram Kenton
Cassidy Janson, © Tristram Kenton
Cassidy Janson, Jessica Martin and Julie Yammanee credit Tristram Kenton
Cassidy Janson, Jessica Martin and Julie Yammanee, © Tristram Kenton
Cassidy Janson, Jessica Martin and Julie Yammanee credit Tristram Kenton
Cassidy Janson, Jessica Martin and Julie Yammanee, © Tristram Kenton
Cassidy Janson, Jessica Martin and Julie Yammanee credit Tristram Kenton
Cassidy Janson, Jessica Martin and Julie Yammanee, © Tristram Kenton
Cassidy Janson, Jessica Martin and Julie Yammanee credit Tristram Kenton
Cassidy Janson, Jessica Martin and Julie Yammanee, © Tristram Kenton
Cassidy Janson, Julie Yammanee credit Tristram Kenton
Cassidy Janson, Julie Yammanee, © Tristram Kenton
Jessica Martin credit Tristram Kenton
Jessica Martin, © Tristram Kenton
Jessica Martin credit Tristram Kenton
Jessica Martin, © Tristram Kenton
Jessica Martin, Cassidy Janson and Julie Yammanee in Jerry's Gir
Julie Yammanee in Jerry’s Girls, © Tristram Kenton
Julie Yammanee credit Tristram Kenton
Julie Yammanee in Jerry’s Girls, © Tristram Kenton
Julie Yammanee in Jerry's Girls, © Tristram Kenton
Julie Yammanee in Jerry’s Girls, © Tristram Kenton

Featured In This Story

Jerry’s Girls

Outer London

Final performance: 29 June 2024

More Info