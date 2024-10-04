James McArdle talks Tom Stoppard, Macbeth and how to save regional theatres

The star of The Real Thing speaks out in the latest episode of the WhatsOnStage Podcast

Welcome to this week’s episode of the WhatsOnStage Podcast!

Head critic Sarah Crompton sits down for a wide-ranging conversation with James McArdle, currently starring in The Real Thing at the Old Vic. He talks about returning to the stage, his new film, playing opposite Saoirse Ronan as the Macbeths, what he learnt from Kate Winslet – and why an actor should always be able to make you laugh. Plus a radical idea to help regional theatres…

Crompton and managing editor Alex Wood host a weekly series on all things theatrical. News, views, frank exchanges and lists offer an unmissable guide to what’s happening on stage (and in film and on television) now, in the past and in future.

The podcast can be listened to on various streaming platforms here. Make sure you subscribe so you never miss an episode! We’ll also be uploading them to YouTube every weekend.