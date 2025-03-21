Jack Thorne’s Let The Right One In announces UK tour

Let The Right One In will tour the UK later this year.

Based on the best-selling vampire novel and film by Jon Ajvide Lindqvist, it follows the lonely and bullied Oskar, who only has a Rubik’s Cube and his imagination for company. That is until Eli moves in next door.

The supernatural thriller was recently announced as part of Bristol Old Vic’s new season.

It is adapted for the stage by Jack Thorne, who co-wrote Netflix’s Adolescence, and directed by Bryony Shanahan. This production premiered at Manchester’s Royal Exchange in 2022. Casting will be announced soon.

Thorne said today: ‘It was such a privilege to adapt Let The Right One In, a story that is so deceptive in terms of the way it looks at genre, gender and love. I am so excited that more people are going to have the opportunity to see Bryony Shanahan’s sinewy dangerous production.”

Let The Right One In will open its tour at Northampton’s Royal and Derngate on 16 October 2025, before visiting Bromley Churchill Theatre (28 October to 1 November), Bristol Old Vic (4 to 15 November), and Lowry, Salford (18 to 22 November).

Into the new year, it’ll visit Fareham Live (13 to 17 January 2026), Cardiff New Theatre (20 to 24 January), Southend Palace Theatre (27 to 31 January), Eastbourne Devonshire Park (3 to 7 February), Glasgow Pavilion (17 to 21 February), Birmingham Rep (17 to 21 March) and Liverpool Everyman (14 to 18 April). Further venues are to be confirmed.

Please note, this production contains haze, sudden bright lights, strobe lighting, darkness, loud noises. It also contains strong language and mature themes, including depictions of blood, violence, death/dead bodies, bullying and alcoholism. Gender identity is also explored.