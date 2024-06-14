Imelda Staunton made Dame in Birthday Honours list

Imelda Staunton, who played the Queen in The Crown, has been made dame in the Birthday Honours list.

Alongside Staunton, who is about to be on stage in Hello, Dolly!, choreographer Wayne McGregor was made a knight.

Venue owner Nica Burns and actor Alex Jennings (who previously played Prince Charles in The Queen) were both made CBE, as was Dawn Airey, chair of the National Youth Theatre. Writer Armando Iannucci received the same honour. Chair of the National Theatre of Scotland was made OBE.

Shobna Gulati was made MBE, as was Rose Ayling-Ellis, who made her West End debut in As You Like It last year. Producer Kenny Wax received the same honour, as did Paula Garfield of Deafinitely Theatre and singer Rebecca Ferguson. Chief executive officer of the Royal Theatrical Fund Sharon Lomas was made MBE, as was Dale Rooks, director, of learning, education and participation at Chichester Festival Theatre.

Further afield, composer John Rutter was knighted, while artist Tracey Emin was also made dame. Broadcaster Alan Yentob was made CBE.