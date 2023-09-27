Ian McKellen and Roger Allam-led Frank and Percy extends London run

More chances to see two stage veterans in action!

Due to popular demand, the London transfer of Frank and Percy, starring Ian McKellen and Roger Allam, has added an additional two weeks of performances at The Other Palace.

Producer and venue owner, Bill Kenwright commented: “I am delighted that we are able to offer more theatre lovers the opportunity to enjoy Ben Weatherill’s new play by extending our record-breaking run at The Other Palace by two weeks only. The play reunites two of the greatest actors of a generation in an intimate setting, beautifully directed by Sean Mathias.”

The play is based on the connection between two old men who chat on a park bench, as well as the furry companions that spark their friendship. It first ran at Theatre Royal Windsor in early July, before transferring to Bath.

Alongside Weatherill and Mathias, the creative team also includes designer Morgan Large, lighting designer Nick Richings and sound designer Andy Graham.

The production marks the launch of a new writing development fund at The Other Palace. Fifty pence from each ticket sold on all future productions in the main house, will be used to fund new writing and emerging playwrights.

WhatsOnStage previously had the opportunity to sit down with the two stage titans – you can watch the video below:

Frank and Percy now runs until Sunday, 17 December 2023 at The Other Palace.