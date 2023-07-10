Ian McKellen and Roger Allam discuss Frank and Percy’s world premiere

WhatsOnStage had the opportunity to sit down with two stage titans – Ian McKellen and Roger Allam – to discuss brand-new play Frank and Percy.

The show, penned by Ben Weatherill, is based on the connection between two old men who chat on a park bench, as well as the furry friends that spark their friendship. It is directed by Sean Matthias.

It will continue its run at Theatre Royal Windsor until Saturday 22 July 2023, before transferring to Theatre Royal Bath from Tuesday 25 July to Saturday 5 August 2023.