Photos

Frank and Percy with Ian McKellen and Roger Allam – in rehearsals

Ben Weatherill’s new play opens this month

Alex Wood
Bath Windsor
Ian McKellen and Roger Allam
Ian McKellen and Roger Allam, © Jack Merriman

See Ian McKellen and Roger Allam in rehearsals for Frank and Percy. 

The show, penned by Ben Weatherill, is based on the connection between two old men who chat on a park bench, as well as the furry friends that spark their friendship. Director Sean Matthias said of the show: “To have reunited Ian and Roger after almost 20 years since we all did Aladdin together at the Old Vic is a real coup.”

The show is set to play at Theatre Royal Windsor from Friday 9 June to Saturday 22 July 2023 and Theatre Royal Bath Tuesday 25 July to Saturday 5 August 2023.

