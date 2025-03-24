House of Games reveals complete casting

Richard Bean’s adaptation of the David Mamet’s neo-noir film begins performances at Hampstead Theatre in May

Complete casting has been revealed for the upcoming production of House of Games at Hampstead Theatre.

Richard Bean’s adaptation of David Mamet’s neo-noir film tells the story of psychoanalyst Dr Margaret Ford as she becomes entangled in the world of high-stakes gambling.

Directed by Jonathan Kent, the play is set to run from 2 May until 7 June, with a press night scheduled for 12 May.

The cast will be led by Lisa Dillon (Hapgood) as Dr Margaret Ford, Richard Harrington (Hinterland) and Oscar Lloyd (Stranger Things: The First Shadow) as Billy, alongside Joanna Brookes (The Gift) as Kathleen, Robin Soans (Uncle Vanya) as Joey, Siôn Tudor Owen (White Christmas) as George, Kelly Price (The Sex Party) as Trudi, Laurence Ubong Williams (The Motive and the Cue) as PJ and Andrew Whipp (F*ck the Polar Bears) as Bobby.

The production is designed by Ashley Martin-Davis, with costume design by Deborah Andrews, lighting by Peter Mumford, sound by Paul Groothuis and casting by Juliet Horsley.

You can find out more about Hampstead Theatre’s new season here.

Tickets are on sale below.