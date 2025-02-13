Laura Whitmore and Sophie Melville to star in new play Apex Predator

Hampstead Theatre has announced casting for the world premiere of Apex Predator, a new play by John Donnelly, directed by Blanche McIntyre.

The piece follows Mia, struggling with a baby who won’t feed, a husband consumed by a secretive police job, and a neighbour whose music disrupts her nights. With another body found in the Thames and her son facing bullying at school, she looks for control in her life. When her son’s teacher Ana offers an unexpected solution, the balance of power shifts.

The production, starring Sophie Melville as Mia and Laura Whitmore as Ana, will run from 15 March to 20 April 2025. Whitmore, best known for her work as a broadcaster and presenter, returns to the UK stage after appearing in 2:22 A Ghost Story in the West End. Melville’s previous theatre credits include Iphigenia in Splott and Wolfie.

Also in the cast are Bryan Dick, recently seen in The Hills of California, who will play Joe, while Leander Deeny, whose credits include Abigail’s Party and Wuthering Heights, will play Victor. Callum Knowelden and Lorcan Reilly will share the role of Alfie.

The creative team includes designer Tom Piper, lighting designer Jack Knowles, sound designer Christopher Shutt, movement and intimacy director Ingrid Mackinnon, and casting director Annelie Powell.