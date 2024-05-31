Hello, Dolly! with Imelda Staunton releases 15,000 £20 tickets for 16 to 30 year olds

The new production of Hello, Dolly! at The London Palladium has released 15,000 tickets at £20, exclusively for those aged 16 to 30.

Jerry Herman (La Cage aux Folles) and Michael Stewart’s (42nd Street) musical is based on Thornton Wilder’s The Matchmaker, and first debuted on Broadway over 50 years ago.

Led by Imelda Staunton as Dolly Levi, Dominic Cooke’s production will also star Andy Nyman (Fiddler on the Roof) as Horace Vandergelder, Jenna Russell (Flowers for Mrs Harris) as Irene Molloy, Tyrone Huntley (Jesus Christ Superstar) as Barnaby Tucker and Harry Hepple (Follies) as Cornelius Hackl.

Emily Lane (Frozen, Starter for Ten) plays Minnie Fay, while the company is composed of Leo Abad, Craig Armstrong, Lindsay Atherton, Gemma Atkins, Alan Bradshaw, Jabari Braham, Kevin Brewis, Jenni Bowden, Daisy Boyles, Samara Casteallo, Olly Christopher, Brendan Cull, Hayley Diamond, Jacqueline Hughes, Ashlee Irish, Jodie Jacobs, Shirley Jameson, Paul Kemble, Emily Langham, Michael Lin, Amira Matthews, Laura Medforth, Matt Overfield, Tom Partridge, Wendy-Lee Purdy, Edwin Ray, Phil Snowden, Kraig Thornber, Gavin Wilkinson and Liam Wrate.

The show has set and costume design by Rae Smith, choreography by Bill Deamer, lighting by Jon Clark, sound by Paul Groothuis, video by Finn Ross and musical supervision by Nick Skilbeck. Casting is by Pippa Ailion.

It follows the socialite Dolly Levi who tries to find love for herself and everyone she knows, and includes numbers such as “Put On Your Sunday Clothes”, “Ribbons Down My Back”, “Before the Parade Passes By”, “Elegance”, “It Only Takes a Moment” and “Hello, Dolly!”.

Producer Michael Harrison, Cooke and Staunton said: “We firmly believe that theatre can be transformational for the lives of young people, and together we are delighted that we are able to give those aged 16-30 this fantastic opportunity to see Hello, Dolly! at The London Palladium this summer”.

For anyone wanting to take advantage of the offer, head to the Hello, Dolly! booking page on the LW Theatres website (scroll to the bottom of the LWT page for the link).

There can only be a maximum of two tickets per booking, with all ticket holders being between the ages of 16-30 years old on the date of their chosen performance. IDs will be checked upon arrival at the theatre if you have purchased a £20 ticket