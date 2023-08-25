Hannah Waddingham to present prom at Royal Albert Hall

The event will also be broadcast on BBC Two

Emmy Award and WhatsOnStage Award-winning actress and singer Hannah Waddingham will present an evening of orchestral works from film, television and gaming next week at the Royal Albert Hall.

Titled “Fantasy, Myths and Legends”, the event will take place on 28 August at the Royal Albert Hall. Scores from Harry Potter, Star Wars, The Lord of the Rings, Game of Thrones and World of Warcraft will all feature.

Waddingham said today: “I am thrilled to be back at the magnificent Royal Albert Hall after hosting the 2023 Olivier awards here earlier in the year. Having performed at the Proms before, and having played Septa Unella in Game of Thrones I cannot wait to present a programme of some of the most loved music from the fantasy genre. It’s going to be magical!”

The BBC Concert Orchestra will be led by their new chief conductor, Anna-Maria Helsing, who will be joined by Mezzo Soprano Felicity Buckland and the Huddersfield Choral Society.

The Prom will be broadcast live on BBC Radio 3 and made available on BBC Sounds for 30 days. It will also be filmed for TV, with an edited version airing on BBC Two on Saturday 2 September at 7.50pm.