Hamilton releases new photos of touring cast

The Hamilton tour is continuing to make its way across the country with a new cast, and photos have been released.

The Pulitzer-winning musical about the founding fathers of the USA continues to be a box office smash in the West End, where it is currently booking into the autumn of 2025 – and will remain playing while the tour progresses.

With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography.

It features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg and hair and wig design by Charles G LaPointe.

Leading as Alexander Hamilton is 2024 Black British Theatre Award-winner Marley Fenton, whilst Billy Nevers (who previously performed as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson) now plays Aaron Burr.

Roshani Abbey plays Eliza Hamilton (after taking on the role in the West End) until Tuesday 25 March. After that, Casey Al-Shaqsy will play Eliza Hamilton from Wednesday 26 March.

Also cast are Chasity Crisp as Angelica Schuyler, Ashley J Daniels as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson, Shak Mancel James as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton, Naomi Katiyo as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds and Louis Maskell as King George. KM Drew Boateng continues in the role of Hercules Mulligan/James Madison, as does Akmed Junior Khemalai, now playing the role of George Washington.

Also continuing are Simeon Beckett, Jonathan Hermosa-Lopez, Richard Logun, Tamara Morgan, Antoine Murray-Straughan, Izzy Read, Harry Robinson, Phoebe Samuel-Gray, Samantha Shuma, Michael James Stewart, Jack Whitehead and Sian Yeo.

New to the production and completing the cast are Jonathan Andre, Melad Hamidi, Imogen Rose Hart, Bethany Kate, Jago Mottart, Patrick Munday, Chris Otim, Castell Parker, Eva Phillips, Sydney Spencer, Sylvie Stenson, Ethan Vijn, Lashane Williams and Ynez Williams.

The new cast celebrated their first performances in January. They’re currently playing at the Alhambra Theatre, Bradford (until 15 March), before heading to Mayflower, Southampton (18 March to 26 April 2025), Liverpool Empire (6 May to 7 June 2025), Sunderland Empire (17 June to 26 July 2025), Theatre Royal, Plymouth (30 July to 6 September 2025), Norwich Theatre Royal (16 September to 25 October 2025) and Theatre Royal Glasgow (29 October to 27 December).