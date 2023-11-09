Further cast announced for Cabaret on Broadway

The show, beginning performances on 1 April 2024 at the August Wilson Theatre, is transferring to New York while continuing its record-setting run in the West End at the Kit Kat Club. The US production will have twin opening nights on 20 and 21 April, with reviews scheduled to come out on the latter date.

Tony winner Bebe Neuwirth and Obie winner Steven Skybell have joined the cast of Rebecca Frecknall’s Cabaret revival on Broadway.

Neuwirth will take on the role of Fraulein Schneider, with Skybell as Herr Schultz, starring alongside Eddie Redmayne, who reprises his Olivier and WhatsOnStage Award-winning turn as the Emcee, Gayle Rankin as Sally Bowles, and Ato Blankson-Wood as Cliff.

This is the latest Kander and Ebb venture for Neuwirth, who won a Tony for playing Velma in the long-running Broadway revival of Chicago (she has also played Roxie and Mama Morton in the production), and also appeared in the West End as Aurora in Kiss of the Spider Woman.

Skybell is most recently known for his turn as Tevye in the off-Broadway mounting of Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish, for which he won an Obie and earned Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle award nominations.

The show continues its UK run, with tickets on sale well into 2024