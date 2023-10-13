Full line-up for West End musical concert There’s No Place Like Home announced

The event at the Lyric Theatre will launch an anti-bully charity spearheaded by Charlie Kristensen

The initial line-up for West End charity concert There’s No Place Like Home has been announced.

As previously revealed, the event will celebrate the launch of the Charlie Kristensen Foundation, an anti-bullying charity named after the 13-year-old anti-bullying campaigner, stage and screen actor.

Kristensen first launched the “#CheerUpCharlie” campaign in 2019 following months of bullying due to his love of musical theatre. Two years later, he was recognised with a Diana Award – the highest accolade a young person can achieve for social action or humanitarian efforts. The same year, Kristensen was also recognised with a special “Angel” award at the WhatsOnStage Awards.

Divina De Campo (RuPaul’s Drag Race UK finalist) will host the show, with the previously slated Jodie Prenger regrettably now unable to do so due to her filming schedule.

There’s No Place Like Home will see audiences take a musical journey down the yellow brick road of Kristensen’s imagination, to find the place where he belongs.

Previously confirmed performers set to appear include Allyson Ava-Brown (Hamilton), Jenna Boyd (Come From Away), Allie Daniel (Legally Blonde), Jacob Fowler (Heathers), Adrian Hansel (We Will Rock You), Dom Hartley-Harris (Bonnie and Clyde), Sophia Nomvete (The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power), Mark Oxtoby (Back to the Future), Bradley Riches (Heartstopper) and Ella Vaday (RuPaul’s Drag Race UK), alongside a ten-strong band.

Joining them will be Julie Atherton (Sister Act, Avenue Q), Anna-Jane Casey (Cabaret, Mother Goose) and Renée Lamb (SIX, Cake). The ensemble now includes Connor Carson (The Phantom of the Opera), Lois Morgan Gay (The Pirate Queen), Emily Kitchingham (Scouts! The Musical), Nathan Lorainey-Dineen (& Juliet), Kaya Palmer and Amelia Walker (42 Balloons).

In addition, there will be performances from Sylvia Young Theatre School, the Alana Shirley Academy of Theatre Arts and the Sing Space Musical Theatre Choir. Kristensen will also share the premiere performance of his brand-new charity single “Beyond The Sky”, written and composed by Danyl Johnson (The X Factor) and Justin Potter, which will be released in spring 2024.

It is directed by Dean Johnson, with musical direction by Ellie Verkerk, script consultation and additional material by Beth Granville, choreography by Khiley Williams, lighting design by Joseph Ed Thomas, sound design by Josh Robins, projection design by Sam Diaz.

The concert will take place at the Lyric Theatre on 22 October 2023, with tickets on sale below.