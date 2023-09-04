West End musical concert to launch anti-bully charity spearheaded by Charlie Kristensen

A special charity concert titled There’s No Place Like Home will take place at the Lyric Theatre to set up the Charlie Kristensen Foundation.

The musical event, featuring an array of stage talent, will help launch the anti-bullying charity, named after the 13-year old anti-bullying campaigner, stage and screen actor. Kristensen first launched the “#CheerUpCharlie” campaign in 2019 following months of bullying due to his love of musical theatre. Two years later, he was recognised with a Diana Award – the highest accolade a young person can achieve for social action or humanitarian efforts. The same year, Kristensen was also recognised with a special “Angel” award at the WhatsOnStage Awards.

He said today: “When this all began, my dream was to form a charity so we could be the voice that children need. I would like the Charlie Kristensen Foundation to be associated with acceptance and to encourage children to be who they want to be, not what society thinks they should be. Our first concert is a chance to raise awareness of the charity, whilst reminding the world just how life-changing – and fabulous – theatre can be.”

The foundation includes chair Jamie Read, as well as trustees and patrons Nikki Bentley, Dominic Ferris, Danyl Johnson, Nathaniel Morrison, Will Poulter, Prenger, Sam Retford and Ben Stock.

The concert, running at the Lyric Theatre, is to be hosted by Jodie Prenger (Oliver!, Spamalot, Les Misérables) and will see audiences take a musical journey down the yellow brick road of Kristensen’s imagination, to find the place where he belongs.

It is directed by Dean Johnson, musical direction by Ellie Verkerk, choreography by Khiley Williams and lighting design by Joseph Ed Thomas, There’s No Place Like Home will feature a ten-strong band and guest appearances by top West End stars. The full line-up will be announced soon.

The concert will take place at the Lyric Theatre on 22 October 2023, with tickets on sale via the Nimax website.