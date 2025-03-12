Full cast joining Natalie Dormer in Anna Karenina announced

A new adaptation of Anna Karenina, penned and directed by Phillip Breen, has found its cast.

The story follows Anna Karenina, the wife of a government official, who embarks on a dangerous affair with Count Vronsky – with repercussions affecting loved ones and family members. It runs from 7 to 28 June at Chichester Festival Theatre.

As previously revealed, Natalie Dormer will star in the new version of Tolstoy’s classic. According to the venue, it is set to “blend period dress with a contemporary tone,” exploring themes of infidelity, passion, and the search for fulfilment across 19th-century Russia.

Alongside Dormer, the cast includes David Oakes as Levin, Donna Berlin as Countess Vronskaya, Jonnie Broadbent as Stiva, Les Dennis as Petka, Seamus Dillane as Vronsky, Florence Dobson as Marya, Tomiwa Edun as Karenin, Sandy Foster as Countess Lydia, Ivan Ivashkin as Nikolai, Shalisha James-Davis as Kitty, Anne Lacey as Agafya, Marcia Lecky as Princess Scherbatskaya, John Ramm as Prince Shcherbatsky, Riad Richie as Titus, and Naomi Sheldon as Dolly.

The creative team features set designer Max Jones, costume designer Ruth Hall, lighting designer Anna Watson, composer Paddy Cunneen, sound designer Dyfan Jones, movement director Ayse Tashkiran, and casting director Helena Palmer.

The show was revealed as part of Chichester Festival Theatre's season