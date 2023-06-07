Assassins at Chichester Festival Theatre – first look photos

Production images have been released for the new production of Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman’s Assassins.

The award-winning musical follows a group of people who have one thing in common: they all want to assassinate the President of the United States. Polly Findlay’s production runs at Chichester Festival Theatre to 24 June, with a press night on 9 June.

The full company (deep breath) is Amy Booth-Steel (Tammy Faye, The Magician’s Elephant) as Moore, Daniel Bowskill (Let’s Face The Music) as onstage swing, Luke Brady (The Prince of Egypt, Sweeney Todd) as Zangara, Lizzy Connolly (Sweet Charity, On The Town) as Balladeer 2, Ivan De Freitas (& Juliet, Jesus Christ Superstar) as Bystander 2, Carly Mercedes Dyer (WhatsOnStage Award winner for Anything Goes) as Fromme, Peter Forbes (Follies, Singin’ in the Rain) as The Proprietor, Bob Harms (Pretty Woman, Come From Away) as Bystander 1, Harry Hepple (Hamilton, Follies) as Guiteau, Nick Holder (The Threepenny Opera, London Road) as Byck, Charlotte Jaconelli (The Wizard of Oz, Heathers The Musical) as Goldman, Danny Mac (Sunset Boulevard, Pretty Woman The Musical) as Booth, Kody Mortimer (Hex, Hairspray) as Bystander 4, Sam Oladeinde (Come From Away, A Christmas Carol) as Czolgosz, Jaimie Pruden (Beauty and the Beast, Company) as onstage swing, Jack Shalloo (Girl From The North Country, Groundhog Day) as Hinckley, Liam Tamne (Wuthering Heights, Bonnie and Clyde) as Balladeer 1, and Samuel Thomas (The Normal Heart, The Last Five Years) as Oswald/Balladeer 3.

The designer is Lizzie Clachan, and the choreographer, Neil Bettles; musical supervisor Richard John, musical director Jo Cichonska, orchestrator Michael Starobin, lighting designer Richard Howell, sound designer Gregory Clarke, video designer Akhila Krishnan, fight director Kate Waters, and casting directors Charlotte Sutton CDG and Christopher Worrall.

