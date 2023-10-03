The new thriller, based on true events, will also be staged in Brighton and Richmond

Complete casting has been revealed for the upcoming production of The Enfield Haunting.

Joining previously announced stars Catherine Tate (Doctor Who) as Peggy Hodgson and David Threlfall (Hangmen) as Maurice Grosse will be Ella Schrey-Yeats (Secret Invasion) as Janet Hodgson, Grace Molony (Artemis Foul) as Margaret Hodgson, Jude Coward Nicoll and Noah Leggott sharing the role of Jimmy Hodgson, Mo Sesay (Murphy’s Law) as Rey, Neve McIntosh (Shetland) as Betty Grosse, Daniel Stewart (Silent Witness) as Writer/Old Man and Understudy Maurice, Stacha Hicks (Call the Midwife) as Understudy Peggy and Betty and Jasmine Spence as Understudy Janet and Margaret.

Written by Paul Unwin, and directed by Angus Jackson, The Enfield Haunting is based on one of the most famous poltergeist events in the world.

Joining Unwin and Jackson in the creative team are Lee Newby (set and costume designer), Neil Austin (lighting designer), Carolyn Downing (sound designer), Paul Kieve (illusions consultant), Sophie Holland CDG (casting director), Laura Cubitt (movement director), Kate Godfrey (voice and dialect coach) and Roberta Zuric (assistant director).

The Enfield Haunting will run at Brighton Theatre Royal (14 to 18 November) and Richmond Theatre (21 to 25 November), before moving to the Ambassadors Theatre in London for a limited West End season from 30 November 2023 until 2 March 2024, with a press night set for 6 December.

Tickets are on sale below.