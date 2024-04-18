Full cast for A Chorus Line tour confirmed

Complete casting has been confirmed the critically acclaimed revival of A Chorus Line, set to grace the stage once again this year.

Originally premiering during Christmas 2021 (where it picked up a glowing review from WhatsOnStage), the Made at Curve production will be directed by the venue’s artistic director, Nikolai Foster, and choreographed by Ellen Kane.

A Chorus Line will kick off its limited summer season at Curve on 28 June, running until 13 July 2024. Following this, it will make its way to Sadler’s Wells from 31 July to 25 August, 2024.

The UK tour will be presented in collaboration with Sadler’s Wells and Jonathan Church Theatre Productions, with stops including the Lowry in Salford from 23 to 27 July, Norwich Theatre Royal from 27 to 31 August, the Marlowe in Canterbury from 2 to 7 September, Birmingham Hippodrome from 10 to 14 September, New Theatre in Cardiff from 16 to 21 September, Edinburgh Festival Theatre from 24 to 28 September, and Wycombe Swan from 30 September to 5 October.

A Chorus Line features a book by James Kirkwood and Nicholas Dante, music by Marvin Hamlisch, and lyrics by Edward Kleban. Iconic songs include “One,” “I Hope I Get It,” “Nothing,” and the beloved ballad “What I Did For Love.” The piece is set in New York City in 1975, and unfolds on an empty Broadway stage where 17 performers face the grueling final audition for a new Broadway musical. Only eight can make the cut.

The production will see the return of musical theatre performer, dancer, and choreographer Adam Cooper, who will reprise his role as Zach. WhatsOnStage Award winner Carly Mercedes Dyer will also return as Cassie, an auditionee and Zach’s former lover.

Joining them will be Jocasta Almgill as Diana Morales, Lydia Bannister as Bebe Benzenheimer, Bradley Delarosbel as Gregory Gardner, Archie Durrant as Mark Anthony, Joshua Lay as Al Deluca, Katie Lee as Kristine Urich, Mireia Mambo as Richie Walters, Kanako Nakano as Judy Turner (and cover Connie Wong), Manuel Pacific as Paul San Marco, Ashley-Jordon Packer as Larry (and cover Paul San Marco), Kate Parr as Maggie Winslow, Rachel Jayne Picar as Connie Wong, Redmand Rance as Mike Costa, Chloe Saunders as Val Clarke, Toby Seddon as Bobby Mills, Amy Thornton as Shelia Bryant and Louie Wood as Don Kerr.

The cast is completed by ensemble members Yuki Abe (cover Kristine Urich and Judy Turner), Fin Adams (cover Mark Anthony and Mike Costa), Katrina Dix (cover Sheila Bryant and Bebe Benzenheimer), Imogen Rose Hart (cover Diana Morales, Maggie Winslow and Richie Walters), Laura Hills (cover Cassie and Val Clarke), Josh Kiernan (cover Bobby Mills and Gregory Gardner) and Joshua Steel (cover Don Kerr and Al Deluca).