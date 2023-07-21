Full cast confirmed to join Jenna Russell in Flowers for Mrs Harris

The musical’s London premiere will be staged this autumn

Exclusive: Complete casting has been revealed for the London premiere of Flowers for Mrs Harris.

Adapted by playwright Rachel Wagstaff and composer and lyricist Richard Taylor from Paul Gallico’s 1958 novella, it follows a London cleaning lady who sets her heart on owning a New Look dress by Christian Dior. The show has previously been seen in Sheffield and Chichester, with a cast album also released.

Produced by Aria Entertainment and Tiny Giant Productions, It will now play in the capital for the first time, in a brand-new production, playing a limited nine-week run at the Riverside Studios from 30 September to 26 November, with a press night on 5 October.

As previously announced, Jenna Russell (Fun Home, Les Misérables) will star as Ada Harris. Joining her will be Hal Fowler (London Road) as Albert Harris/Marquis de Chassagne, Olivier Award-nominee Kelly Price (What’s New Pussycat?) as Lady Dant/Madame Colbert, Annie Wensak (Half A Sixpence) as Violet/French Char Lady, Charlotte Kennedy (My Fair Lady) as Pamela/Natasha, Nathanael Campbell (Come From Away) as Bob/Andre, David McKechnie (Standing at the Sky’s Edge) as Major/Monsieur Armand and Pippa Winslow (Bonnie and Clyde) as Countess/Sybill Sullivan.

The company is completed by Issy Khogali (professional debut), Richard Morse (School of Rock), Harry Singh (Animal) and Abigail Williams (Elegies of Angels, Punks & Raging Queens). Casting is by Jane Deitch.

The show is directed by Bronagh Lagan (Cruise), with new orchestrations by Jason Carr, and with Jonathan Gill as musical director, The creative team also includes movement director Anjali Mehra, assistant director Teenie Macleod, set designer Nik Corrall, lighting designer Adam King, sound designer Charlie Smith, costume designer Sara Perks, production manager Felix Davies and production assistant Ylan Assefy-Waterdrinker. The stage management team consists of Lindah Balfour (CSM), Vicky Zenetzi (DSM) and Gwenan Bain (ASM).

Tickets are on sale below.