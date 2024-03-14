Full cast announced for The Other Boleyn Girl stage adaptation

Chichester Festival Theatre has announced complete casting for the stage adaptation of The Other Boleyn Girl, adapted by Mike Poulton from Philippa Gregory’s novel.

Gregory’s novel is set against the backdrop of Henry VIII’s court, where Mary Boleyn finds herself entangled in her family’s quest for power as Henry’s mistress, while her uncle schemes to place her on the throne amid Queen Katherine of Aragon’s inability to produce a male heir. However, Henry’s attention shifts to Mary’s sister, Anne.

The cast includes James Atherton (Sanditon) as Henry VIII, Osa Audu (recent RADA graduate) as Harry Percy, Oscar Batterham (Noises Off) as William Stafford, James Corrigan (Jack Absolute Flies Again) as George Boleyn, Jacob Ifan (Cuffs) as William Carey, Kemi-Bo Jacobs (The Ocean at the End of the Lane) as Queen Katherine, Ben Jones (Doctors) as Thomas Boleyn, Alex Kingston (Doctor Who) as Lady Elizabeth, Rosalind Lailey (Twelfth Night) as Jane Seymour, Nitai Levi (Rent) as Mark Smeaton, Peter Losasso (Mrs Warren’s Profession) as Francis Weston, Freya Mavor (Industry) as Anne Boleyn, Lily Nichol (Imperium) as Jane Parker, Lucy Phelps (Much Ado About Nothing) as Mary Boleyn, Roger Ringrose (Witness for the Prosecution) as Wolsey/Cromwell and Andrew Woodall (South Downs) as the Duke of Norfolk, with Chris Green (musician and musical director) and Sarah Harrison (musician).

Directed by Lucy Bailey, it runs from 19 April to 11 May at the Festival Theatre. Joanna Parker serves as the designer, with Chris Davey handling lighting design, Orlando Gough composing the music, Beth Duke managing sound design, Dick Straker overseeing video design, and Ayse Tashkiran as movement director. Susanna Peretz takes charge of wigs, hair and make-up, and Ginny Schiller CDG handles casting.

The venue has also announced complete casting for Laura Lomas’ The House Party, an adaptation of Strindberg’s Miss Julie directed by Holly Race Roughan. Josh Finan (The Gentlemen) will star alongside Rachelle Diedericks and Nadia Parkes, while the company also includes an ensemble of young actors: Amaia Naima Aguinaga, Oliver Baines, Cal Connor, Micah Corbin-Powell, Lyla Garner-Gibbons, Jaheem Pinder, Jamie Randall, Charlotte Stubbs, Priya Uddin, Grace Watkins; and two child actors, Nicole Arthur and Layla Owens.

The show has set design by Loren Elstein, costums by Maybelle Laye, lighting and video by Joshua Pharo, music and sound design by Giles Thomas, movement by Scott Graham, intimacy by Haruka Kuroda, casting by Matilda James, associate direction by Julia Head and voice and dialect coaching by Aundrea Fudge.

The production manager is Kat Ellis, props supervisor Fahmida Bakht, company stage manager KT Milne, deputy stage manager Emma Cook and assistant stage manager Alex Jaouen.