Full cast announced for Sherlock Holmes and the Whitechapel Fiend

The Barn Theatre in Cirencester has revealed the full cast and creative team for the world premiere of Toby Hulse and Ross Smith’s play Sherlock Holmes and the Whitechapel Fiend.

Directed by Adam Meggido (known for co-creating and directing the award-winning Showstopper! The Improvised Musical), the production is set to run from 26 January to 9 March, with the press night scheduled for 29 January.

The two-act comedy explores the clichés of the Sherlock Holmes stories while exposing the sensationalised fictions of the Jack the Ripper tale.

The cast includes Chloe Tattenbaum, Joseph Chance, Helen Foster, and Philip Pellew, while the creative team features Jason Denvir as designer, Alex Musgrave as lighting designer, Amanda Priestley as composer and sound designer, Christopher Reid as sound programmer, Stephanie Lindwall as assistant director, Clare Milner as company and deputy stage manager, Izzy Moore and Jasmin Meara Wall as assistant stage managers, and Denise Cleal as wardrobe supervisor.

Meggido said today: “As a lifelong fan of the Sherlock Holmes canon, I’m thrilled to be collaborating with Toby Hulse and the Barn on a new outing for the great detective. This is a playful and provocative new piece of work, and I’m looking forward to starting 2024 with a bold theatrical bang.”