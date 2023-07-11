First trailer for Wonka musical film with Timothée Chalamet released

The first trailer for the Wonka musical film has been released.

A prequel to Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory story, the piece follows the titular character as he travels around the world.

It will star Timothée Chalamet, Olivia Colman, Rowan Atkinson and Sally Hawkins, with Paul King (of the brilliant Paddington and Paddigton 2 fame) directing and co-writing with Simon Farnaby.

Joining them are Mathew Baynton, Jim Carter, Tom Davis, Farnaby, Rich Fulcher, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, Paterson Joseph, Keegan-Michael Key, Calah Lane, Colin O’Brien, Matt Lucas, Natasha Rothwell, Rakhee Thakrar and Ellie White also star.

This is a beefy, fun cast list, featuring stars from the likes of Horrible Histories, the Paddington franchise and British favourites such as Atkinson and Lucas.