Esther Smith to narrate Anoushka Warden’s debut novel

Warden’s play My Mum’s A Twat previously ran at the Royal Court and at the Edinburgh Fringe

Esther Smith will narrate the audiobook edition of playwright Anoushka Warden’s debut novel I’m F*cking Amazing.

Warden’s novel, set to be released on 21 March 2024, comes in the wake of her two plays – My Mum’s a Tw*t and My Dad’s a C*nt. The former was first seen at the Royal Court, before a restaging at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2019. The latter won the Platform Presents Prize in 2020.

The new novel follows a 30-something woman trying to reconcile long term love and sexual desire.



Warden said today: “I’m so excited that Esther is the voice of my badass character. I’ve wanted to work with her for years in theatre and am so pleased she said yes to narrating my first book.



“I’m F*cking Amazing actually started out in my head as my third play – a monologue of a woman in her thirties trying to work out if female sexual desire and romantic love can actually go together in a long-term relationship. After the first draft it was over 70,000 words – which in performance time would have been over 11 hours sat in a theatre! So, I developed it into a book.



“When it came to casting the narrator, I knew I wanted an actor with proper theatre chops to deliver the story and Esther is exactly that. I would happily sit for 11 hours listening to her storytelling and hopefully listeners will feel the same too!”

Smith has appeared in Marys Seacole (Donmar Warehouse), Fairview (Young Vic), Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (Palace Theatre) as well as the television series Uncle, Cuckoo and Trying.

The book can be pre-ordered now.