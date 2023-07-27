Emily Williams set to star as Rachel Marron in The Bodyguard tour

The multi-platinum Australian recording artist will join the cast in September

Producers of The Bodyguard have announced that multi-platinum Australian recording artist Emily Williams is set to take over the leading role of Rachel Marron in the current touring production.

Williams, who rose to fame on Australian Idol, previously portrayed the role in the 2017 Australian production of The Bodyguard. She will begin performances on 12 September at Liverpool Empire.

The cast also includes Emmerdale and Hollyoaks star Ayden Callaghan as Frank Farmer, Emily-Mae as Nicki Marron, John Macaulay as Bill Devaney, Graham Elwell as Tony, James Groom as Sy Spector, Marios Nicolaides as Stalker and Phil Atkinson as Ray Court. The role of Fletcher is shared by Ryo Appadu, Kaylen Luke, Manasseh Mapira and Sam Stephens.

The company is completed by Alexandros Beshonges, Kayne Gordon, Jack Hardwick, James-Lee Harris, Kalisha Johnson, Samantha Mbolekwa, Liam Morris, Abbie Quinnen, Charlotte Scally, Yiota Theo and Marco Venturini.

The Bodyguard is produced by Michael Harrison and David Ian and features iconic Whitney Houston songs such as “I Will Always Love You” and “I Wanna Dance With Somebody.” It tells the story of a famous singer who falls in love with her bodyguard whilst being tormented by a stalker.

