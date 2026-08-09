Edinburgh Fringe 2026 top picks – day three

We’re cracking on with our top shows to see at the Fringe (accompanying the reviews that will be live very soon!) so today we’re highlighting three astonishing circus productions that should definitely be at the top of your to-see list. The Edinburgh Fringe hosts a treasure trove of circus shows, so be sure to see what else might be on offer!

The Palestinian Circus: Step and a Half

Fusing traditional Palestinian Dabkeh folk dance with contemporary acrobatic circus, this show from the Palestinian Circus Company celebrates heritage, identity, and collective freedom. It’s billed as an incredibly uplifting, rhythmic 60 minutes of high-energy physical storytelling, presented by the not-for-profit organisation. The Lafayette, Underbelly Circus Hub, 14:05

Exit

Choreographed by Piet Van Dycke for Belgian company Circumstances, four acrobats don’t stop moving as they clamber through an ever-shifting set of revolving walls and floating doors. Combining aerial belts, bascule, and acro-dance, Exit sounds rather tantalising. Zoo Southside, 10:30

By a Thread

Hailing from Australia’s One Fell Swoop Circus, seven acrobats use 30 metres of white rope and industrial pulleys suspended six metres above the stage. The physical tension of the ropes apparently serves as a metaphor for human relationships, so lots bubbling underneath the surface here – it got some strong notices after a 2025 premiere. Assembly Roxy, 15:55