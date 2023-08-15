Disney’s The Sound of Magic to be staged in London

The live-to-film concert is heading to the Coliseum this autumn

The Walt Disney Company continues to celebrate its 100th anniversary with The Sound of Magic, coming to the London Coliseum this November.

The concert event will feature the Novello Symphony Orchestra which will will perform live to an accompanying film on the big screen, featuring a wealth of Disney characters and soundtracks.

Fans can expect animated sequences and scores from such classics as Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Fantasia, Alice in Wonderland, The Jungle Book, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, and The Lion King, alongside modern hits like Frozen, Moana, and Encanto, among others.

The concert’s production team includes creative director Amy Tinkham, music director Giles Martin and arranger/orchestrator Ben Foster.

Disney’s The Sound of Magic will be staged at the London Coliseum on 6 November 2023, with tickets going on general sale this Friday, 18 August at 10am.

Sign up to our newsletter for more